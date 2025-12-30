Controversy Over Alleged Alteration Of New Tax Reform Laws

Ordinarily, in its procedural essence the seven core principles of taxation include equity, certainty, convenience, economy, simplicity, flexibility and diversity. These basic principles are to ensure that tax systems are fair, predictable, easy to comply with, cost-effective, and of course, adaptable to economic dynamics.

The emphasis here has to do with, “easy to comply with”. But sadly, the eyebrows being raised by some concerned individuals and groups such as the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and several northern groups calling for a probe of the alleged illegal manipulations to the law, have to do with both its legality and adaptability.

In fact, SERAP said the National Assembly claimed that some alterations in the gazetted copies did not receive legislative approval. This has triggered burning questions about the legality and legitimacy of the law-making process. It also alleged that substantive provisions were inserted, deleted or modified after passage, while several oversight and accountability mechanisms were removed. There is also a hint of new “coercive and fiscal powers allegedly introduced without any form of legislative approval.”

On its part, the Arewa Youth Assembly (IYA) rejected the newly enacted tax reform laws, alleging discrepancies between the versions passed by lawmakers and those gazetted. SERAP urged Tinubu to urgently direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to publish certified true copies of the tax bills received from the National Assembly and the tax laws assented to by the President. The other side of the coin of the controversial new tax reform laws is the response from the presidency.

According to it, the reforms are aimed at simplifying tax compliance, expanding the tax base, eliminating overlapping taxes, and modernising revenue collection across federal, state, and local governments. Furthermore, it insists on going ahead with its implementation, amidst the storms of opposition to it. This is where extreme caution and circumspection should hold sway. Indeed, leadership, under a democratic dispensation is not by force or fiat, by breathing one’s wishes down the throat of the people.

The widening disconnect between the political leadership and the led majority must therefore, be bridged. There comes up the flameflaring questions: Were ordinary Nigerians involved in the discussions related to the tax reform laws? Are they fully aware of its advantages to their economic survival and the critical role they are to play in its implementation thereof? Was the critical element of trust between them and the policy makers considered?

Ever since the removal of the fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023 have they not been at the receiving end of the escalating economic hardship? Have the promises made to alleviate their suffering been fulfilled? The answers are patently obvious to discerning minds. For instance, the number of poor citizens in Nigeria has risen exponentially from 87 million in 2023, when Bola Tinubu took over presidential power to 139 million in 2025 – a sharp increase from 129 million recorded in April 2025.

These alarming figures reflect the deepening hardship among households despite ongoing economic reforms, which have failed to bear fruits. That perhaps explains why the tax laws faced stiff opposition during consideration at the National Assembly, particularly from some lawmakers from the northern part of the country.

Though the bill proposed a zero per cent VAT on food, education, healthcare and rent, transport, and electricity also exempted from the consumption tax, the bill says VAT will increase from 7.5 per cent in 2024 to 10 per cent by 2025. All the same, it is important to get the nitty gritty of the new tax laws. According to the document, the VAT rate on non-essential items (jewellery, electronics, and others) will be increased partly to offset the reduction on essential items which also include water, drugs, and others.

“VAT shall be charged on the value of all taxable supplies at the following rates (a) 2025 year of assessment 10%; (b) 2026, 2027 2028 and 2029 years of assessment 12.5% (c) 2030 year of assessment and thereafter 15%,” It said businesses can recover VAT on their assets and services, thereby lowering their overall costs and reducing inflation. However, small businesses would have a zero per cent VAT charge on their profits. In all of these back – and – forth brickbats on the tax reform laws what matters most are the ease of the compliance and strict adherence to the rule of law. It is of national interest for the current administration, to hold on for now.

Let an independent investigation into the fishing out of the masterminds behind the alleged tinkering with the agreed version from the National Assembly be carried out, along with their prosecution as both Abubakar and Obi have rightly advised. The import of this is a clarion call on the administration to provide the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, by a sharp reduction in the costs of fuel, food and other essential commodities. That is of priority, instead of putting the cart of taxation before the horse of economic survival.