Controversy Hits Edo’s $250m Deal With Euro Africa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo for detailed explanations of the $250 million agreement his government signed with the European African Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The state government announced last week that agreement was signed during the 2025 Edo State Global Investment Summit in Glasgow.

The Director-General of the chamber Kingsley Obasohan, who participated in the summit virtually, said the investment would span several key sectors, including agriculture, mining, technical education, skills acquisition, and safe water infrastructure.

But questions about the legitimacy and financial strength of the EACCI have arisen, especially given its previously unknown track record in Nigeria and Edo State in particular. Online inquiries into the chamber and its leadership have yielded few concrete results.

A phone number listed on the EACCI website was reportedly answered by a woman who did not speak English, adding to the skepticism. In a statement, the PDP criticised the government for opaque fiscal practices. The party said: “We will hold Governor Okpebholo accountable to the people.”