Controversy Brews Over Shut-Down Of Ogbomoso Central Mosque

The controversy which brewed on Thursday over the choice of Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, Sheikh Teliat Yinus Oluwasina Ayilara and an attempt by some Muslim faithful to prevent him from leading Friday’s Jumat Prayer worsened as the padlocked Mosque was forced open and prayer offered under the watch of security operatives.

The Ogbomoso Central Mosque located at Oja’gbo had on Thursday been padlocked by some Muslim members, who kicked against the emergence of the Chief Imam, but other Muslims in their hundreds turned up for the prayer and resisted the shutdown move. They stormed the mosque in a show of solidarity for the embattled Chief Imam.

Security operatives and their vehicles were seen on Friday stationed around the mosque to prevent the breakdown of law and order. Sources said the Chief Imam successfully led other Muslims to observe the Jummat service.