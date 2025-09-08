Controversy As Verstappen Wins Italian Grand Prix

McLaren told Oscar Piastri to let Lando Norris pass in a team orders controversy which overshadowed Max Verstappen’s Italian Grand Prix victory yesterday.

They ordered Piastri to cede second place to team-mate Norris after a slow pit stop dropped the Briton behind the Australian after he had been running in second for most of the race.

McLaren unconventionally pitted Piastri before Norris as they left their pit stops late in the race in the hope of a safety car that could give them a chance to attack Red Bull’s Verstappen. But after Piastri had a clean stop on lap 45 with eight to go, when Norris stopped a lap later, a fault with a wheel gun delayed him, and his stop was four seconds longer than his team-mate’s.