Controversial Goal Sinks Eagles In Cairo Friendly

Nigeria’s Super Eagles suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Egypt last night in an international friendly played at the Cairo International Stadium, as both teams fine-tuned preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The hosts struck first through Mahmoud Saber, but Nigeria responded just before half-time. Stand-in captain Chidozie Awaziem rose to the occasion in stoppage time, drawing the Eagles level and ensuring the teams went into the break on equal terms.

Egypt regained control of the match early in the second half. Mostapha Mohamed found the net in the 52nd minute, finishing past goalkeeper Amas Obasogie after breaking free, a move that sparked protests from the Nigerian bench over a possible offside.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle was later shown a yellow card for his strong reaction to some decisions by the Egyptian referee. Looking to change the flow of the game, Chelle rang the changes after the restart, making six substitutions.

Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman and Cyriel Dessers were introduced, while Obasogie, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Tochukwu Nnadi and Salim Fago Lawal all made their first appearances for the national team.

Obasogie marked his debut with a fine save early in the second half, tipping away a dangerous long-range effort from the Egyptians.

Despite pushing forward in search of an equaliser after falling behind again, Nigeria could not find a way past the Pharaohs’ defence.