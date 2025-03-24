Controller Laments Lafia Correctional Centre’s Overcrowding

Share

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Controller in Nasarawa State Yau Ibrahim has blamed a lack of quick dispensation of justice for prison overcrowding in the state.

Out of the 1,692 inmates in the Lafia Correctional Centre 1,170 are awaiting trial, with 522 convicts. According to him, the Lafia built to house 412 inmates has 474.

Ibrahim said these when he visited Governor Abdullahi Sule. He said he was at Government House to formally introduce himself as the new NCoS Controller in the state and seek mutual working relation ship with the government.

He said: “Based on available records, we have never recorded jailbreak or unrest since the inception of your regime despite presence of some threats. “As of today, the total inmates we have in the Lafia custodial centre are 1,692 out of which 1,170 are awaiting trials.

“This is the cause of our problems in custodial centres due to awaiting trials as a result of lack of quick dispensation of justice “As those awaiting trials are kept there pending when the police finished their investigations by bringing evidences before the judges for the cases to be disposed.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

