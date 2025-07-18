Controller Inaugurates Customs Administration In Nigeria At Seme

The Controller of Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Dr Benedict Oramalugo, has inaugurated the second edition of Customs Administration in Nigeria at the com mand.

The command in a statement by its spokesperson, Isa Sulaiman, yesterday, said the book authored the area controller was inaugurated on July 16.

It said the Controller described the book as “more than an assemblage of chapters” but rather a product of years of professional experience, academic research, and policy engagement.

Oramalugo said the revised edition responded to emerging challenges in customs operations, integrates ongoing reforms under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

He said: “It aligns with global standards in trade facilitation, security, and border management. “The dynamism of global trade, the rise of digital customs, and the expanding role of Customs in national security all demand a scholarly response.

“This book aspires to offer a practical frame – work for understanding, navigating, and improving customs systems in Nigeria and similar jurisdictions.”

Oramalugo emphasized the role of intellectual development in professional excellence, urging officers to embrace continuous learning as a core element of service. “A knowledgeable officer is a more effective officer. A disciplined mind is a catalyst for institutional excellence,” he added.