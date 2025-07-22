Contributory Pension: Partial Compliance As Retired Police Officers Protest Poor Welfare

Mixed reactions trailed yesterday’s announce – ment of a nationwide protest planned by retired police officers, who are unhappy with their welfare after their retirement from service.

In Abuja, the retired police officers took to the streets of the nation’s capital in a peaceful protest to draw attention to the poor welfare conditions of serving and retired members of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Meanwhile, the Inspector (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reiterated the Police’s commitment to a better welfare for retirees.

The protest was led by the Convener of the Revolution Now Movement, Omoyele Sowore, who joined the retirees to demand urgent intervention from the Federal Government.

They expressed displeasure over what they described as years of neglect, non-payment of pensions, and poor treatment of officers who had served the nation diligently.

Sowore called on the government to recognise the sacrifices made by police officers and ensure that their welfare was prioritised.

The protesters also warned that if the government failed to respond promptly, they would sustain their action until their demands were met.

In Taraba State, the retirees staged a protest with banners and placards in Jalingo, the state capital. Among other demands, they called for an exit from the Police Contributory Pension Scheme.

And in Benin, leaders and members of the National Association of Retired Police Officers in Edo State have urged the police authority to remove them from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The retirees, who protested before addressing journalists at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Benin, alleged that the scheme is characterised by fraud and corruption.

Speaking, SP Anthony Nnachor (rtd) said the scheme has not been favourable to them, lamenting that most of their members have lost their lives due to insufficient funds they are receiving from the scheme.

He said: “We are here to let the whole world know the predicament we are passing through. We are on a peaceful mission.

Everybody here with me would have served in the force for 35 years meritoriously. “It has become imperative for us to tell the world the problem we are going through.

We are now living in abject poverty and we can no longer meet up with our primary responsibility as parents.”

Also speaking, the publicity secretary of the association, SP Johnson Oyameda advocated the abolition of Nigeria Police Force Pension due to its fraudulent nature.

He appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to help them facilitate the process of exiting from the contributory pension scheme.

However, retired personnel of the Nigeria NPF yesterday boycotted the planned nationwide protest in Benue State over unresolved pension issues.

New Telegraph observed that major streets in Makurdi metropolis were without any sign of the protest. Efforts to get the reaction of the state chairman of the retirees on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) were unsuccessful.

However, when contacted, the state’s Police Command spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, said it witnessed no form of protest in the state for retired personnel.

