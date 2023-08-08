Contracts Award: Alia In Constitutional Crisis, Running Dictatorial Govt – Benue PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Tuesday raised the alarm that Governor Hyacinth Alia has suspended constitutional rule in the state and is running the government under his watch as a dictator.

The party cited what it called the award of elephant contracts for the renovation of the state House of Assembly complex and construction of 16 township roads all of which run into billions when all state’s accounts have been frozen and names of commissioner nominees not forwarded to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as a clear case of a dictatorial leader.

The Benue’s major opposition party condemned the award of contracts for the construction of 16 township roads.

The PDP maintained that the contract limit the governor can award is N50 million but he sidelined the rule of law and awarded the construction of 16 township roads which run to N6 billion.

It added that the governor’s conduct indeed amounts to “a gross violation of Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended by the Fifth Alteration No. 23 of 2023) which demands that he submit names of nominees for screening and confirmation as commissioners to be appointed into his cabinet within 60 days of his taking oath of office”.

The PDP vowed, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, to resist via all lawful means any attempt to subvert the democratic system and safeguard the danger such acts pose on the state.

“By the award of those contracts, the Benue State Governor has violated provisions of BENUE STATE FINANCIAL INSTRUCTIONS which state unambiguously in Chapter 23, Section 2305 that the spending limit and approval permitted the governor in respect of contracts shall, in all requests not exceed N50,000,000.00 (fifty million naira).

“Furthermore, the procedure for processing biddings for contracts for subsequent awards to qualified contractors is laid down elaborately in the Benue State Public Procurement Law and involves the mandatory participation of a State Executive Council which the governor has up to this moment failed to constitute.

“PDP understands that Governor Alia is inclined to discharging the business of government as a sole administrator, a despot, a dictator, under a system not regulated by due process and rule of law, but which permits him unlimited powers.

“This, our great party will lead the charge in resisting through all lawful means, to safeguard the sanctity of the democratic system of government which is in practice in Nigeria and Benue State.

“After 71 days in office, Governor Alia had not even forwarded names of nominees for appointment into a cabinet as commissioners or Advisers, this too in gross violation of Section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended by the Fifth Alteration No. 23 of 2023) which demands that he submit names of nominees for screening and confirmation as commissioners to be appointed into his cabinet within 60 days of his taking oath of office.

“Since assumption of office on May 29, 2023, up to this moment, the governor has placed all financial accounts of the state government in various banks under a state of freeze, and he alone makes withdrawals from and closes them as he deems fit.

“PDP will resist the budding dictatorship being incubated by Governor Alia in Benue State”.