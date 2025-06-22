Contractors Handling Ogun Road Projects Assure Of Quality Job Delivery

Share

Contractors handling the construction of various road projects across Ogun State have assured the public that they would deliver quality work that would stand the test of time and meet government specifications.

The contractors, who acknowledged the huge investment made in the provision of critical infrastructure, said that delivering quality work would be one of the areas of partnership with the state government in its efforts at developing the state.

Speaking to newsmen on the steps taken to ensure quality job delivery, the site engineer of Still Earth Construction and Realty, the company handling the 12.3-kilometer Ilisan-Akaka-Isara road, Engr. Ifeanyi Ugorji said that apart from ensuring that quality materials are used, the company has state-of-the-art equipment at its disposal.

According to the site engineer, the project is 73 per cent complete and is right on schedule for completion.

He said priority is being given to the hydraulic structures to beat the rainy season, just as 60 per cent of the asphalt overlay from the take-off point of the road project has been completed.

“We are prioritizing the drainage because we need it to protect the embankment and the pavement itself, so as soon as we are done with the drainage, we will start the earthwork, which is the most critical part of the project.

“We have until August to deliver this project,” he disclosed.

Speaking on the progress of work done on the 0.85-kilometer Tam-Balogun, 1.1-kilometer Osinubi, and the 12.5-kilometer Obalende-Abeokuta roads, all in Ijebu-Ode, the site engineer of Fort Hermon, the construction company handling the projects, Engr Michael Umeh, said that clearing the project site, excavation, stone base work, and construction of drainage systems have been completed and are ready for asphalting.

He said that despite the rain being the major constraint impeding the speed of work, his company would forge ahead as it is known for quality job delivery.

The site supervisor of Hi-Tech Construction Company, Ghassan Moussa, on his part, said his company is currently working on Phase 2 of the Sagamu-Iperu-Ode-Saapade road.

He said: “We have completed at least 60 per cent of the project. We are extending both sides of the road, and after that, we will put in the stone base and commence asphalting. I can assure you that we will deliver a quality job.”

Engr. Michael Akam, site supervisor of Craneburg, the construction company in charge of the Akute-Ijoko road, said that excavation of 500 meters of the road has been done while the construction of the drainage system would commence in earnest in a couple of days.

“We’ve done about 500 meters of the Akute-Ijoko road; it is a normal road with drainage on both sides.

“We are known for delivering quality work across the country, and this project will not be an exception,” he assured.

Share