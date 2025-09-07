Contractors Hail Reps As FG Begins Payment For Executed Projects Monday

The President of the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), Jackson Ifeanyi Nwosu, has commended the House of Representatives for its intervention in resolving the recent protest by contractors over unpaid dues.

In a letter of appreciation addressed to Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Nwosu thanked the House for facilitating a meeting with key stakeholders, including Minister of Finance Wale Edun and Accountant-General of the Federation Shamshudeen Ogunjimi, which paved the way for payments to commence on Monday.

Recall that following last week’s protest in Abuja over unpaid fees for executed projects, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas set up an ad hoc committee on Budget Implementation, chaired by Kalu, to engage all parties involved. The deputy speaker subsequently convened a meeting between the contractors and top government officials in Abuja last Thursday.

At the meeting, Nwosu announced the suspension of the protest, citing renewed confidence in government’s commitment to resolving the matter. In his appreciation letter, he lauded Kalu’s “commitment and leadership style,” which he said restored trust and optimism among contractors.

“The intervention and the thoughtful approach you adopted gave hope to our members and the association at large. Your presence and leadership brought renewed trust, despite previous engagements that had eroded our confidence,” Nwosu said.

He further noted that the suspension of the planned “Occupy Abuja” action was a direct result of the House’s intervention, adding that the outcome would serve as a turning point in addressing the contractors’ longstanding grievances.