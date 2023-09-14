Contractor Gets Marching Order On Kwara Varsity’s Satellite Campuses

The contractor handling the Osi and Ilesha-Baruba Satellite Campuses of the Kwara State University (KWASU) has been given a marching order to ensure that both campuses become effectively operational by the next academic session.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr (Mrs) Mary Arinde handed down the order at Ilesha-Baruba, during an assessment visit to the two satellite campuses on Thursday.

The Commissioner, alongside the Permanent Secretary, Project Consultants, and other relevant stakeholders, expressed optimism about the projects and charged the contractor to work within the stipulated time frame.

Apparently anxious to see the completion of the projects, Dr. Arinde maintained that expectations were high on the two satellite campuses, and urged the contactor to speed up the pace of work and ensure qualitative progress on the projects, in order to justify the confidence the state government reposed in the construction firm.

The Commissioner, however, encouraged the contractor to swing into action immediately, so as to justify the state government’s huge investment in the projects, while appraising AbdulRazaq as an uncommon governor for retaining the same contractor engaged by the previous administration to continue with the projects.

She also urged the contactor to advance on the pace of work in order to bring the projects to reality, considering expectations from stakeholders and the value which the projects, when completed, would further add “to the unprecedented achievements of our visionary Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in tertiary education, as well as other sectors in the state”.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Barr. Sabitiyu Grillo lauded the Governor for the priority attention placed on education and implored the contractor to deliver quality jobs on both campuses.

Responding, the Project Manager and lead Consultant, Arc. Mohammed Jimoh Faworaja disclosed that the objective of consistent monitoring, site inspection, and interfacing with the contractor is to ensure strict professionalism and the usage of quality construction materials.

He affirmed that based on professional assessment, the first phase at the Osi campus had attained practical completion.

Also speaking, the Director of Project, Unicontinental Construction Company, Mr. Tunji Folami assured the visiting team that the two projects at Osi and Ilesha-Baruba would be delivered in due course.

Mr Folami expressed challenges in the variation of price hike of construction materials, which had risen up beyond the earlier quotation at the inception of the project, assuring nevertheless that his company is working relentlessly on the smooth completion of the projects in order to protect the reputation of the company.

He appreciated the state government for embarking on such laudable projects, assuring that the company would not compromise standards on the two projects.

The Commissioner and her team had earlier paid homage to the traditional rulers of Osi and Ilesha-Baruba in their respective palaces, where the Monarchs applauded the giant strides of Governor AbdulRazaq and expressed their anticipation towards the commencement of academic activities in the two campuses respectively.