Nigerian social media influencer and daughter of a renowned Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Mkambala, has taken to her social media page to share her pregnancy journey.

Speaking in a post shared via her Snapchat account, Priscilla Ojo shared her contractions she experienced before the birth of her son, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala.

The proud new mother revealed that she was hastily taken to the hospital at 3 am due to contractions, despite her plans to ‘slay’ on the big day.

Priscilla explained that she had plans to create content; however, contractions did not let her achieve her aim.

“We had to rush to the hospital at 3 a.m.! Contractions aren’t a joke. All plans to slay at the hospital and create content were cancelled,” she wrote.

Speaking further, she revealed that her son beat his father’s birthday, which was to be his date of arrival.

Dramatising, she wrote, “Me: Rakeem, your due date is the same as Papa.

Rakeem: Please, this woman, I want my day alone.

#juma_jux sorry, my love, your son wants to shine alone,” Priscilla posted

The newborn was delivered at a hospital in Canada and has amassed a followership of over 100,000 on Instagram.

Priscilla Ojo’s mother, Iyaba Ojo, revealed that his naming ceremony will be done in Lagos.