Continuous Training Key to Successful Fight Against Drug Cartels –Marwa

…as 23 NDLEA officers graduate from intensive training

The importance of training in tackling the scourge of drug trafficking has been emphasised by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) at the closing ceremony of a two-week training for NDLEA officers on combating international drug trafficking, sponsored by the German government.

The ceremony, held at the Agency’s national headquarters, Jahi, Abuja, on Friday, November 29, 2024, was attended by top management of the Agency and a team of German instructors led by a representative of the German Embassy in Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, Marwa said: “To tackle drug challenge, the number one priority, obviously, is the professionalism of the human resources, which you can only achieve through training. Unless personnel are properly equipped with training, they cannot do their job. That is the reason we are emphasising the training of our personnel.”

The two-week training, organised by German Federal Criminal Police Office, otherwise known as Bundeskriminalamnt (BKA) covered core areas including principles of crime scene investigations and training in West Africa Police Investigation System (WAPIS). The 23 participants, drawn from various departments of the Agency, were engaged in classroom work, presentations and practical exercises for the duration of the programme.

The representative of the German embassy, Ms. Uduak Abasi Akpabio said: “The federal foreign office funding of this programme is part of the German government’s greater engagement in police reforms and security sector reform more generally. Our support reflects the German government’s commitment to fostering stability, especially as it pertains to addressing the menace of international drug trafficking.”

The BKA liaison officer in Nigeria, Dominik Muller presented kits and resources for substance test to the agency, while the NDLEA also presented plaques and mementos to the trainers in appreciation of their efforts.

