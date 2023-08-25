Continuous Absence Of AGF Constitutional Breach, CSO’s Tell Tinubu

…wants recruitment process fast-tracked

No fewer than 120 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the aegis of the Civil Society Coalition on Audit in Nigeria (CSCAN), have said the continuous absence of a substantive Auditor-General for the Federation (AGF) for almost a year, was a clear breach of the constitution.

Recall that the immediate past AGF, Adolphus Aghughu retired in September 2022. The inability to appoint his replacement has continued to worry experts and CSOs focused on accountability in governance.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, the Executive Director at Paradigm Leadership Support Initiative (PLSI), Olusegun Elemo noted that according to Section 86(3) of the Constitution, the Senate should authorize an individual to act in the Office of the Auditor-General for not more than six months.

He said: “The position of Auditor-General for the Federation became vacant on September 7, 2022, when Adolphus Aghughu retired. Since then, a substantive Auditor-General is yet to be appointed.

‘Unfortunately, the public official leading the office at the moment is not doing so in an acting capacity but as Director Overseeing a designation not recognized by the Nigerian Constitution.”

The Country Director at BudgIT Foundation, Gabriel Okeowo expressed disappointment with the 9th Assembly for failing to conclude legislative work on the Audit Service Bill 2022 and transmit it to former President Muhammadu Buhari for assent before leaving office.

“House of Representatives passed the Federal Audit Service Bill 2022 in December 2022, and the Senate gave concurrence on March 29, 2023. Still, political interests overrode the nation’s quest for a more potent and effective Supreme Audit Institution

“The Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation is not one to be politicized, and the more time it takes us to get an adequate legal framework for the Audit Office, the longer our hope for a renewed Nigeria is deferred.”

Frowning at the non-submission of AGF’s report for 2020, 2021, and 2022 to the National Assembly as of August 2023, the Country Director at Accountability Lab Nigeria, Friday Odeh said there was no information to show how public resources, processes, and policies have been utilized and implemented from 2020 to 2022.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should instruct the Federal Civil Service Commission to immediately conclude the recruitment process for the Auditor-General for the Federation and the President should forward his nominee to the Senate for confirmation.

“The National Assembly should accelerate the passage of the Federal Audit Service Bil and forward the Bill to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assent.

He further added, “The National Assembly should consider amending S.85(3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended to provide the Auditor-General with the power to audit statutory corporations, commissions, authorities and agencies including all persons and bodies established by an Act of the National Assembly, to avoid a repeat of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s dilemma.”

The Coalition has also charged the office of the AGF to immediately commence implementation of real-time audits of all palliative programmes put in place to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy on petroleum motor spirit, as well as other social investment programmes.