Continue Your Advocacy Of Love, Peace Among Yorubas, Igbos, Olubadan Tells Eze Ndigbo

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has felicitated Dr Alex Anozie on his 26th year anniversary as the Eze Ndigbo of Ibadanland in Oyo State, urging him to remain an apostle of love and peace.

In a letter addressed to the Igbo leader, a copy of which was obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, Oba Balogun noted that there has been significant peace between the Igbo and Yoruba ethnic groups without any major rancour since Dr Alex Anozie became the Eze Ndigbo of Ibadanland in 1997.

While advising him to continue to be an advocate of unity and progress of one Nigeria, Olubadan said, “I bring you royal greetings from the palace as I felicitate you and the Igbo community, both in Ibadan and the entire Oyo State, on your recent 26th year anniversary as Eze Ndigbo, providing God-fearing leadership to your people.

“It is remarkable that both Igbo people and their Yoruba hosts have been living together peacefully without rancour since you became the Eze Ndigbo 26 years ago and this is commendable and a function of your leadership sagacity.

“As you march forward, I implore you to remain your good self as an apostle of love and peace and an advocate of unity and progress of one Nigeria, and it is my prayer that the Almighty God will grant you long life in good health to continue to lead your people as you have been doing and make more contributions to humanity through your God-given knowledge”, Olubadan said.