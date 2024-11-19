Continue To Preach Religious Harmony, Olubadan Charges S’West Muslims

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, has advised the Muslim Ummah in South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) to continue to preach religious harmony among the people of the region.

Olubadan made this appeal during a courtesy visit by the leaders of the MUSWEN to his palace located at Oke Aremo recently.

Olubadan, who spoke through the Ekaarun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief (Senator) Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, said he was happy to receive the delegation.

He advised the organisation to continue to preach religious harmony among the people of the South West region.

“Olubadan is happy to receive this declaration. The Olubadan said that he wants you to continue to preach religious harmony in the South West.

“We know that there is religious tolerance here and we want you to continue to do that. Olubadan said that he is in support of anything that will bring development to Ibadan and Oyo state in general.”

The delegation, which was led by MUSWEN President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, also had its Deputy President I, Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, the Executive Secretary, Prof. Muslih Tayo Yahya, Prof. Wole Abbas, the Presidents/Chairmen of State Muslim Communities/Councils of Ekiti (Alhaji Dr Hammed Bakare); Osun (Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi) Secretary-General Ogun State Muslim Council (Alhaji Kamaldeen Olatunde), Chairman Ibadan Muslim Community, Alhaji (Chief) Bayo Oyero, Immediate Past Chairman of NASFAT, Alhaji Bayo Azeez, State Amirah of FOMWAN, Dr Mrs Lateefat Dairo; Secretary-General of Muslim Community of Oyo and Chairman of the 2024 General Assembly Planning Committee, Alhaji Murisiku Abidemi Siyanbade, who introduced the delegation to Kabiyesi Olubadan, and a number of other Muslim leaders from across all the South West States

Members of Olubadan-in-council who were present at the event included Oba Kolawole Adegbola, Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Eddy Oyewole, Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba John Olubunmi Isioye-Dada, Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi, Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Salaudeen Hamidu Ajibade, Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Muritala Adebayo Akande, the Ekaarun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Akeem Bolaji Adewoyin, Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland and High Chief (Senator) Sarafadeen Abiodun Ali Ekaarun Balogun of Ibadanland.

Oladejo, in his address, said MUSWEN is the umbrella body for all Muslim organisations and Muslim communities in the South West region.

He also disclosed that MUSWEN has since its establishment been championing the cause of the Muslims in the region.

He maintained that the courtesy visit was part of MUSWEN’s activities for the 9th General Assembly of the organisation.

