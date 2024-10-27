Continue To Pray For Nigeria, Otu Urges Nigerians

Share

The Governor of Cross River State, Sen. Bassey Otu, has called on Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government’s reforms.

He emphasized that the current administration is taking deliberate steps to address the prevailing economic hardships facing the country and encouraged Nigerians to pray for the nation.

Governor Otu made this appeal during a “5 Star Celebration and Installation” service honouring Dr Emmah Isong at Faith Mansion World Center, City of Testimonies, Calabar. Isong, the General Overseer of the Church, was installed as an Archbishop in an event attended by two state governors: Pastor Umoh Eno of Akwa Ibom State and host Governor Bassey Otu, along with several bishops and clergy from both within and outside the country.

In his remarks, Gov. Otu acknowledged that the nation is undergoing a challenging phase similar to those faced by other great countries. He noted that through constructive reforms, those nations emerged as stronger societies.

“The Nation is going through a difficult time, but almost all great nations have experienced such challenges,” he stated. “The key difference is that those nations prepared for tough times; Nigeria did not. That is why we need to make sacrifices—good things come only through sacrifice. Instead of being despondent, let us unite with the government for a better Nigeria.”

The Governor congratulated Archbishop Emmah Isong, who was celebrating his 60th birthday, 40 years of serving God, a 35-year marriage anniversary, and 15 years of Bishopric, all fittingly referred to as the “5 Star Celebration.”

Otu described the Archbishop as a true man of God and a blessing to Cross River State. He praised Isong for his legacy of nurturing individuals in the ways of God and promoting good values in the state.

“God has used this man to bless Cross River State in numerous ways. You have guided our men and women toward God’s path and instilled positive values in the state,” he remarked. Your success story is a lesson for us all: God can elevate anyone to great heights if they are willing to work for Him.”

He congratulated Isong on his elevation, stating, “Now that you are on a higher pedestal, God will use you to function in an even greater capacity for a more significant impact.”

Sen. Otu also reappointed Archbishop Isong as chairman of the anti-illegal tax agency in the state, a role he held in the previous administration.

