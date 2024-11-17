Continue To Play Your Role In Promoting Religious Tolerance, Olubadan Enjoins Sultan 

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakunlehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, has enjoined the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, to continue to play the positive roles he has been playing in the promotion of religious tolerance in the country.

According to a release signed by Olugbemiga Ayoade, Chief Press Secretary, and made available to New Telegraph, Oba Olakulehin gave these words of encouragement when the Sultan of Sokoto paid him a courtesy visit at his palace, Oke Aremo Ibadan on Sunday.

The Sultan was accompanied to the Olubadan Palace by the Deputy Governor of Oyo, Barrister Abdul-Raheem Adebayo Lawal; President of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) and Deputy President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, and other leaders of the organisation.

Oba Olakulehin who spoke through the Ekaarun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief (Senator) Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, commended the Sultan for what he has been doing as the co-chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

While encouraging the Sultan to continue in what he has been doing in order to promote religious harmony and tolerance across the country, the monarch who appreciated the Sultan’s attendance at his coronation in July this year also appreciated his visit.

Sen. Alli said, “The Olubadan thanks you for the roles you have been playing in preaching religious tolerance and harmony in the country. The Olubadan implores you to continue to play your role as the co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC)”.

The Sultan earlier in his speech said that he has visited Ibadan more than any other city in the South West region, stressing, “I wish the Olubadan more years on the throne. As I said earlier, I am not new to Ibadan. We are all brothers”.

The event was witnessed by Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Kolawole Adegbola; Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Salawudeen Hamidu Ajibade; Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin, and Ekaarun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief (Senator) Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli.

