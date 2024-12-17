Continue To Be Law Abiding, Olubadan Urges Resident Edo Indigenes 

Share

His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr) Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin 1), has urged the Edo Indigenes residing in Ibadanland to continue to be law-abiding.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Olugbemiga Ayodele, the charge was given during a courtesy visit to the monarch at his palace in Oke Aremo, Ibadan on Monday.

Representing the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senior Chief Raifu Amusa Eleruwere the Ekefa Balogun of Ibadanland, the monarch appreciated the Edo people for paying the courtesy visit noting that many non-indigenes in Ibadan are yet to visit His Imperial Majesty, adding that Edo Indigenes in Ibadanland should continue with their normal businesses without fear.

Earlier in his speech the leader of Edo Indigenes living in Ibadanland, Chief Joseph Saliu congratulated Olubadan for ascending the throne of his Fathers hale and hearty.

According to Chief Joseph Saliu, the delegates of Edo people had stayed in Ibadan for over 40 years where they had produced business leaders and professionals such as Lawyers. Doctors, Engineers, and Business Tycoons among others.

He commended His Imperial Majesty and the Advisory Council for allowing peaceful co-existence to reign supreme in the ancient city.

Present at the courtesy visit ceremony are Chief Ademola Odunade the Asiwaju Olubadan of Ibadanland, Aremo (Barr) Sunmbo Owolabi Olakulehin, Mr. Kolawole Balogun among others

