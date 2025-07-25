Continental Teams To Wear Owu Sportswear Jacquard Kits

Three of Nigeria’s continental teams, Rivers United, Abia Warriors, and Kwara United, are all going to don newly acquired jacquard fabric produced by one of the leading sportswear companies in the country, Owu Sportswear.

The fabric is the same as the one used by adidas to kit English Premier League giants, Arsenal and LALIGA top gun, Real Madrid, for the 2025/2026 league season.

Speaking at the event, Founder/CEO of Owu Sportswear, Tunji Brown, applauded his team for working assiduously to achieve this feat.

“We are pleased to introduce the jacquard fabric to the NPFL as our latest collection and contribution. Every season, we think about adding something new to make players comfortable wearing our jerseys,” he said.

“We are proud to make this happen as it is similar to what some of the global sportswear brands in the industry are also using for their teams,” he said.