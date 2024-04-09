Continental Team Dominate 4x100m Relays At MTN CHAMPS Ibadan

The final day of MTN CHAMPS Ibadan saw fireworks in the relays, with the Continental Team racing to victory in the men’s and women’s 4x100m on Monday at the Lekan Salami Stadium, to bring the curtains down on four days of intense and exciting competition amongst 153 schools and 72 Junior and Senior Teams.

African Games multiple medallist Olayinka Olajide anchored the Continental Team to victory in the women’s race, partnering with Prestina Ochonogor, Janet Adesiyan and Patricia Ahomakpo of Benin Republic to bring the baton home in a time of 46.60secs, with Arena Academy, and Kwara State settling for Silver and Bronze respectively.

The men’s race was won by Continental B comprising Obashola Olaoluwa, John Caleb, Ganiyu Hassan and Hinwa Vignimou Gaston. The quartet took the title in 41.43secs, with Continental Team A (Enoch Adegoke, Olaolu Olatunde, Jeremiah Nathaniel and Charles Akoda) winning Silver with a time of 41.76secs. OAU Spartans took the Bronze medal.

Unique Athletics won the Junior Girls’ 4x100m title in 48.93secs ahead of D’Love Athletics (50.52secs) and Kegbo Community.

Bodija International, Christ High School and Ogbogbo Bamties emerged medallists in the Cadet Boys’ 4x100m, while Anglican Comprehensive High, Oluyoro Girls and Ogbogbo Bamties took GOLD, Silver and Bronze respectively in the Girls’ event.

Anglican High’s Goodnews Saturday was one of the standout performers of MTN CHAMPS Ibadan. The youngster claimed the sprint double in the Cadet (U-14) Girls’ category, winning the 100m with a time of 13.36secs to Salimot Sarafa’s 13.37secs, while Anjolaoluwa Olubiyi placed 3rd in 13.70secs.

Saturday then set her sights on the 200m and once again crossed the line ahead of Christ Girls’ Sarafa, stopping the clock at 27.48secs as the latter followed in 27.68s.

Paul Olaoluwa of Anwar-UI-Islam beat FGC Ogbomoso’s Daniel Amoo to the Cadet Boys’ 100m title, with Sunday Adebola of Ogbogbo Bamties settling for 3rd.

Toheebat Adebisi of Luba Comprehensive dominated the Youth Girls’ 100m in 12.40secs and was followed by Feyisayo Lawal of Ijebu Ode Grammar School (12.61secs) and Dorcas Ogundipe, also of Luba Comprehensive.

Richard Adeyeye of Saint Joseph’s College finished ahead of Legacy International’s Kehinde Ojo in the Youth Boys’ 100m, while David Osuya of Team Ogogo took the Bronze.

Nevertheless, Ojo secured his revenge in the 200m as he crossed the line ahead of Osuya and Senoh Bangaly of Bodija International.

Ifeoluwa Ademoyegun of Lanreleke Sports (25.97secs), Luba Comprehensive’s Dorcas Ogundipe (26.29secs) and Glory Lazarus (26.31secs) were the top finishers in the Youth Girls’ 200m.

John Caleb was another standout performer at MTN CHAMPS Ibadan, adding the 200m GOLD to the 100m title he won two days ago in the Junior category. Ajibare Ibrahim and Eniola Shiro settled for 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The MTN CHAMPS Season 2 train move to Jos, Plateau State next week.