Continental Re-Opens Entries For 10th Pan-African Journalism Awards

Continental Reinsurance Plc has opened entries for the 10th edition of the Pan-African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards for 2025. Ms Elsie Mbera, Group Head, Corporate Communications and Marketing, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Mbera said that the deadline for submission of the entries is Jan. 31, 2025, while submissions must be original published works from Feb.15 to Jan. 31, 2025.

She explained that the entries should focus on any insurance or reinsurance topic, with preference given to pieces that provide indepth analysis, uncover new trends, or explore innovative solutions in the industry.

Mbera said that the award, being the longest-running programme dedicated to excellence in re/insurance journalism across Africa, would mark a decade of recognising journalistic talent and excellence within the re/insurance industry.

She noted that the prestigious award celebrates the critical efforts of journalists who highlight key issues and developments in the insurance industry across the continent.

“The awards are open to print, online and broadcast journalists from across Africa who have published articles or features related to insurance and reinsurance in English, French, and Arabic languages.

“Entries will be accepted in the following categories: english print, english broadcast, english online, french (print/broadcast/online), arabic (print/broadcast/online),” she said.

According to her, this year’s edition of the award marks a decade of honouring journalistic excellence, cementing its place as the premier platform recognising talent in the industry.

