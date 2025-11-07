Continental Lagos Entices With Enriching Sunday Brunch Treats

Continental Lagos Hotel makes no pretences about its leadership position in the Nigerian hospitality market especially in Lagos, where it holds sway as the place to be for many, with high and distinct tastes.

Excellence in product and service delivery is top notch at the hotel, which strives to make its guests have a homely feeling, comfortable and relaxed. It has complemented perfectly its appealing, luxuriating and opulent ambiance with its richly curated service outlets that offer guests immersive experiences.

Its culinary service delivery, in terms of food and beverage, with over five outlets, offering different and delectable propositions for guests, are well and alive. Top on the list for one on each visit is no doubt the Ekaabo Restaurant, an all-day restaurant, for rich selection of healthy and wellness related menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For many guests, both in-house and walk-in, Sunday Brunch has become a most popular affair.

This is because the hotel’s management has found a way to elevate it beyond the mundane culinary treats to what easily passes off as a carnival or party – like Sunday Brunch on weekly basis. The expectation of guests is always high and the hotel’s management never ceases to deliver and surpass this expectation weekly, because there is always something new added to the teeming outline.

The atmosphere, right from the reception or when you make your way through the doors of the hotel, tells the story. It is all colourful and exciting, with an inviting ambiance pulling you closer and closer to Ekaabo Restaurant, where the mood is all lively, with people being chatty and savouring the unfolding party-like mood.

The entertainment, the foods and drinks, down to the electrifying mood and the excitement being generated, all appeal- ing, with no dull moment at all. What is even more interesting is that there is some- thing for everyone; it is almost like a family affair, with both children, of all ages, and adults, all being catered for. At the entrance is a larger-than-life mas- cot attracting and keeping the children and even adults busy and excited, especially the most daring ones, who are not afraid of the imposing image of the mascot. There is also a make-up section by the entrance to the restaurant where make up artist make up the children and even some of the adults who care for colourful and exciting looks.

A live band adjacent the restaurant easily attracts attention of guests as the singers serenade the people with different lively tunes, ranging from highlife, rap, rhythm and blues to all kinds of vibes. Some of the guests can’t resist the urge to dance and sing along as well. The artistes often make their way into the restaurant to serenade the people. Also added to the entertainment feature are dance artistes who entertain with choreographed dances, and acoustic performances, to the delight and excitement of guests.

On the menu side, it is a rich presentation that the guests are treated to, with splashes of varieties. Guests are often spoilt for choices; ranging from Nigeria/Africa, continental to Asian. Just name it, as there is a wide and rich selections to provoke your taste bud and palate. Pastries of all sorts, and seafood also feature generously on the menu alongside varieties of fruits.

The children are also factored into the equation, with a number of the menus tailored to their tastes, as rich doses of sweets and ice-creams are available. You also have live cooking station, with the chefs kept busy all-day as they attend to guests who want to have a feel of the freshly cooked or minted foods. On the drinks and beverage side, there are varieties as well with specially prepared cocktails and fresh juices making the rounds, complemented by paired champagne and wine.

For foodies, Sunday Brunch at the hotel is just so delightsome and an immersive culinary experience that you would always look forward to because of the fun and experimental nature of it.

What you discover also is that the Sunday Brunch has been turned into a celebratory feast, where guests and their loved ones now congregate to celebrate special occasions such as birthday and wedding anniversaries as well as private soirees, with the hotel providing the curated atmosphere and offers to cater for these special occasions.

The hotel management has introduced a new twist to Sunday Brunch and not just that alone but the entire food and beverage offerings of the hotel as the hotel is on a new trajectory of promoting what it has termed; ‘farm to table.’ Where emphasis is on fresh produce and the promotion of Nigerian culinary heritage is at the core of this new trajectory of service delivery culture of the hotel.

The Group General Manager of Continental Hotels, Karl Hala, spoke excitedly on this, noting that the hotel’s mission is to highlight Nigeria’s authentic culinary heritage with the sourcing of farm produce and other cooking ingredients directly from the farms, working with identified farmers.

He disclosed that his team has visited many farms sourcing for organic food. “Everybody benefits with it,’’ he said. Adding, ‘‘there are a lot of farms. We’re talking about tilapia and goat farms. So, all of that we need to take to heart. The instructions given to our chefs is, go out and look at the goat, look at the fish and the cassava farms. They are all there. We want to be part of that.

We want to develop that.” Your discovery really is that Sunday Brunch at the hotel offers great and ex- citing moment; entertainment, colourful vibes and atmosphere, with good food and drink, added to the mix for the individuals, friends, groups and families to unwind and bond together.