Continental Hotels Group Signs Chef Amaka As Brand Ambassador

…set to become global home of Nigerian culinary excellence

Continental Hotels Group, operators of Lagos Continental and Abuja Continental, has officially unveiled the appointment of the Queen of Afro-fusion, Chef Amaka (Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba), as Brand Ambassador for Continental Hotels in Nigeria.

The landmark partnership marks the beginning of a transformative era, as the Group stakes its claim as the definitive home of Nigerian Culinary Excellence.

Under the theme; “The Architect of Excellence,” Chef Amaka will lead a structural reimagining of the Group’s Nigerian/ African culinary journey.

This is not merely a partnership; it is a design project. Chef Amaka will serve as the lead visionary, integrating traditional Nigerian flavours with the sophisticated, five-star standards for which Continental Hotels Group is globally renowned.

Christoph Schleissing, General Man- ager of Lagos Continental Hotel stated: “We’re excited to welcome Chef Amaka as our Brand Ambassador. Her innova- tive approach to Nigerian cuisine perfectly complements our commitment to luxury hospitality.

‘‘Together, we’ll create memorable dining experiences that honour Nigerian traditions while delivering international sophistication.

This partnership is about building excellence—one event, one dish, and one story at a time. We look forward to starting with our special Valentine’s Day dinner on February 14, 2026, and delivering more throughout the year.”

Chef Amaka disclosed her vision: “Nigerian food is a complex architecture of history, spice, and soul. My mission with Continental Hotels Group is to collaborate with the culinary team to create sensory experiences that honour our heritage while meeting the demands of the modern, global palate.

We are building the future of African dining, one plate at a time.”

Over the next 12 months, the partnership will roll out a series of exclusive “Culinary Blueprints,” including: Signature dining events curated by Chef Amaka;

The inaugural Valentine’s Day dinner at Lagos Continental on February 14, 2026 (A handcrafted five-course Nigerian gourmet experience by Chef Amaka); Masterclass series for upcoming chefs and hospitality professionals; Community engagements.