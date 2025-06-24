Continental Fencing Heavyweights Storm Nigeria For African Championships

Share

Egypt and Tunisia, two of Africa’s fencing powerhouses, have arrived in Nigeria ahead of the 23rd African Fencing Championships, which will take place at Charterhouse Lagos from tomorrow, to Sunday, June 29.

The five-day, 12-event tournament will feature top fencers from across the continent, all vying for the 12 gold medals up for grabs in both individual and team events.

Egypt, the most decorated nation in African fencing, has arrived with the largest contingent. Their squad is headlined by the El-Sayed brothers—Olympic bronze medallist Mohamed ElSayed and world junior champion Mahmoud El-Sayed.

Mohamed, 22, claimed bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and also won gold at the 2022 Mediterranean Games.

His younger brother, Mahmoud, recently clinched gold at the 2025 Junior World Championships in Wuxi, China, and currently holds the world No. 1 junior ranking.

The Egyptian team, which landed in Lagos aboard an EgyptAir flight from Cairo, is determined to defend the overall title they secured in 2024.

