Continent-Wide Digital Strategy, Key To Boosting Africa’s Growth’

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has called for a continent-wide digital strategy to accelerate economic integration and growth across Africa.

Speaking at the 2025 3i Africa Policy Forum in Accra, Dr. Asiama emphasised the importance of digital coordination among African nations, stressing that harmonized systems are critical for the continent’s financial future.

He noted that Africa’s digital transformation presents an opportunity to create a unified financial infrastructure, capable of supporting small businesses, promoting trade, and increasing financial access across borders.

“As promising as these national initiatives are, they are not enough. To fully realise the vision of One Africa, One Market, we must scale our efforts through continental coordination,”he said.

This, he said will mean harmonising regulatory frameworks, fostering interoperability across financial infrastructures, and building trust and transparency across jurisdictions.

Dr. Asiama reiterated the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) commitment to facilitating seamless cross-border transactions, which he said are vital for unlocking the full potential of the continent’s growing digital economy.

He stressed that the central bank is working with regional and continental partners to remove barriers and enable real-time payments and digital financial services across African countries.

“The Bank of Ghana remains firmly committed to this agenda. Our work with the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), and more recently our bilateral fintech passporting collaboration with the National Bank of Rwanda, reflects our conviction that regional integration is achievable through trust-based partnerships,” he added.

The 3i Africa Policy Forum, which focuses on innovation, investment, and inclusion in Africa’s fintech landscape, has attracted central bankers, tech leaders, and policymakers from across the continent.

Dr. Asiama’s remarks echo growing calls from African financial leaders for deeper collaboration on digital infrastructure to enhance intraAfrican trade and economic resilience.

