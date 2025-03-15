Continent Hotel and Suites Akure delights with tasty offerings

Share

Stories: Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Located in Igbatoro, a serene area of Akure, Ondo State capital city, Continent Hotel and Suites is easily accessible from any part of the city. A member of Continent Worldwide Hotels, one of the leading global hotel chains, the hotel is perfectly styled and fitted with cozy and sophisticated facilities for the delight of guests.

It caters to both business and leisure guests as well as to the locals, seeking ‘home away from home’ setting to relax and unwind. Managed by well-trained and experienced professionals, the culture of excellent service delivery, with a dose of personal touch, is one of the unique selling points of the hotel.

It features quite a number of amazing and dedicated facilities that every business traveller or leisure seeker look forward to, as it also boasts a well-curated service culture. Some of the attractions and unique elements of the hotel that inspires an inviting presence include; quality and exquisite facilities, natural appeal, adventurous offerings and relaxing pull, all culminating in a joyous and satisfactory stay for the guests.

Below are some of the interesting features and services on offer by the luxury hotel.

Accommodation

It features 70 rooms of different categories, all tastefully styled and fitted for the comfort of the guests. These include: Deluxe Super Deluxe and Executive Deluxe rooms; Diplomatic; and Business suites.

They all boast of modern hospitality amenities for the comfort and relaxation of the guests, with the common amenities including; comfy king-size bed, ensuite bathroom fitted with freshly minted toiletries, tea/coffee making machine, settees, reading desk and chair, flat screen TV, with multiple channels for entertainment and news.

Dining/wining

The hotel offers delightsome culinary treats, with its all-day restaurant, known as People Restaurant, serving Nigerian and continental breakfast, lunch and dinner. You are also delighted with chef’s special and theme night offerings alongside occasional festive treats during festivals and holiday seasons.

Its James Joyce Bar, Lounge and Bar is well furnished and fitted for guests to relax and enjoy a wide selection of drinks, ranging from whiskey, brandy, champagne, wine, beverages to mocktails and cocktails.

Wellness

It features an Olympic size swimming pool, with a pool bar and ample sit-out area for guests to sit and relax after a cold dip and also savour the best of nature all day especially at night with the moonlight hanging over the scenery.

It boasts a fully equipped gymnasium for both in-house and walk-in guests to exercise and walk-out especially for guests that have to undergo daily or regular health regime for their wellness balance.

Social Lounge

This is a unique setting and offering that you will find in nowhere else as it is a customised creation of the hotel. The inviting and elegantly fitted Social Lounge is located on the mezzanine floor of the hotel.

It is a spacious lounge area with charming interior design, dominant warm and cozy pull where you may have 24 hours and daily offerings ranging from snacks, hot to cold drinks among others.

Business conference

The hotel is also highly primed for business conference and social activities, as its boasts meeting and banquet spaces that are fully fitted with modern conference facilities and dedicated personnel to curate your functions.

Social events are also hosted by the hotel ranging from birthday, and wedding to private soiree

Other services/facilities

Also, it boasts rich entertainment packages and adventures, with special offerings on the card during weekends, holidays and festive seasons, tour packages, free Wi-Fi, ample parking space, laundry services, airport pick up, 24 power supply and room services as well as multi-lingual services.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

