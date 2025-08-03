ContentGram Studios entres with CG CENTRAL on Wazobia

It is a new era for African television as ContentGram Studios Africa, led by visionary creator Seun Arowojolu, is launching CG Central, a curated programming block premiering Monday, August 4 on Wazobia Max.

Airing Mondays to Wednesdays from 8 PM to 9 PM, CG Central is poised to reintroduce appointment viewing with cinematic flair and locally grounded narratives.

According to Arowojolu, the Founder and Executive Producer at ContentGram Studios Africa, from comedy and drama to behind-the-scenes insight and character deep-dives, CG Central offers something truly distinct for the African audience.

“We’re not just filling airtime; we’re building a movement. CG Central is about reminding audiences of the joy and richness of homegrown stories—crafted with excellence and heart,” he said.

The programming kicks off with ‘Squatterz’ and ‘90 Gogoro’ which airs on Mondays while Tuesdays will feature layered dramas that explore relationships and resilience; ‘Birds of a Feather’ and ‘The Chronicles’.

On Wednesdays, the new comedy series, ‘Tade Knows Too Much’ will be on air, delivering fresh, funny, and fearlessly experimental content.

“In addition to storytelling, CG Central incorporates creative transitions and immersive features such as exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from set, actors speaking directly to audiences about their roles, as well as stylized cues that guide viewers between comedy and drama.

“We’re showing our audience the magic and the machinery. From script to screen, everything about CG Central is built to entertain, inform, and inspire,” Arowojolu adds.

He further notes that while digital content dominates present day content consumption, CG Central is staking its claim on the enduring power of TV.

As Arowojolu puts it, “TV still brings us together. This is a love letter to that shared experience; African, relatable, and unforgettable.”