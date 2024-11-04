Content Creators Can Comfortably Afford 4 Lamborghini – Josh2funny

Share

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Chibuike Josh Alfred, popularly known as Josh2Funny, has said that content creators can comfortably afford four Lamborghini vehicles.

Speaking in a recent interview with Echo Room, the skit maker gave an insight into how lucrative the content-creating industry is.

He explained that content creation is a lucrative business because people consume it every day.

Josh said, “If you want to buy 4 Lamborghini from content creation, you go buy am.

“What do you think we are doing in the content-creating industry? Are we joking?

“You all are with your phones, when you’re in the bathroom, when you’re pooing, you’re consuming our stuff. It’s like pure water.

“Businesses that people consume on a daily basis, make more money. People are out there, consuming our content every time.”

