Contending Issues In Legislative Parlance: Ethical,constitutional Challenges

Share

Legislature can be described as the engine and heart of democracy. Legislature is what makes a democracy different from an autocratic, totalitarian, and dictatorial political system.

Without legislature, executive powers become limitless, checks and balances or separation of powers characteristic of parliamentary democracy will equally be non-existent. In this anomalous situation where legislature is absent, the executive becomes Lord of the Manor, arrogating to itself powers that are fundamentally and constitutionally exclusive preserve of the legislative.

The crucially of the Legislature is premised on its conferred institutional powers such as: (1) lawmaking, (2) representative function (3) deliberative function (4) approval of annual budgets (5) confirmation of nomination by the executive (6) over-sight function (7) impeachment of the executive, (8) ratification/approval of treaties/agreement, etcetera.

In other words, given the above, the importance of legislature cannot be underestimated in any representative democracy. However, there are contending issues that affect the functionality of legislature as an assemblage of representatives in a democratic system. These issues throw up both ethical and constitutional challenges on the institutional powers of the

legislature and its membership to operate unhindered. Therefore, in this discourse, we shall attempt to look at some of those issues that border on separation of powers between the

legislature and the executive concerning proclamation (inauguration and dissolution) of parliament, approval of budgets as well as those matters such as defection and expulsion of members of legislature in Nigeria and elsewhere. The essence of this discourse is to expose our minds to the constitutional challenges placed on the issues in Nigeria, examine comparative practice elsewhere and make attempts at what should be the standard and best practice. In this write-up, use of parliament and legislature will be interchangeably applied, same as government and executive.ng issues

(A) Proclamation

The life cycle of a parliament is regulated by constitutional provisions as well as standing orders. In Nigeria, proclamation (opening or dissolution) of parliament is provided for in the

1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).Sections 64(3) and 105(3) are apt in this matter. Section 64(3) read thus: ‘’subject to the provisions of this constitution, the person elected as the President shall have power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the

first session of the National Assembly immediately after his being sworn in, or for its dissolution as provided in this section’’. Similarly, section 105(3) underlines that ‘’subject to the provision of this constitution, the person elected as the Governor of a state shall have power to issue a proclamation for the holding of the first session of the House of Assembly of the state concerned immediately after his being sworn in, or for its dissolution as provided in this section.

The contending issue here is must parliament or legislature commence its first or opening session consequent on the issuance of proclamation by the executive? Put in another words, must the executive issue proclamation before the legislature commence its first legislative business? Some

pundits have argued that parliament need not wait for the proclamation by the executive before commencing its first session. Their argument is premised on the fact that legislature is first among equals and should be independent of executive control. The pundits further imagine what becomes of the legislature in a situation where the executive choses to operate without the legislature and refuses to issue proclamation for the opening of parliament.

However, it is pertinent to state clearly that the constitutional provision on the foregoing matter regarding proclamation of Parliament by the executive is clear and unambiguous.

As opposed to the view of the pundits who claim that executive’s proclamation of the legislature is weird and uncommon, nearly all the major commonwealth countries have their parliaments open consequent on the receipt of proclamation by the executive. In United Kingdom, Canada,

Australia, and the United States, the practice is same. In Canada, summoning of parliament is consequent on section 38 of the constitution Act 1867 which provides that ‘’The Governor shall from time to time in the Queen’s Name, by instrument under the Great Seal of Canada, summon and call together the House of Commons’’. In Australia, it is the decision of the Governor-General, constitutionally, to dissolve or prorogue, and to appoint the times for the holding of sessions of the parliament. Usually, parliament must be summoned not later than thirty days after general election. In India, the Governor is the Chief Executive in a State.

He, the Governor summons the sessions of both houses of the state legislature and prorogues them.

In a presidential democracy like the United States, the governors of the states of Louisiana and Alabama have the power to issue proclamations to include, but not limited to, convening the states’ legislatures.

Generally speaking, parliament is formally summoned after it has been dissolved, an election held, and a new parliament elected. It’s also summoned after a session of parliament has

been terminated by prorogation. The power to summon parliament therefore is closely related to power to prorogue and the power to dissolve. It does not arise in circumstances where the House has adjourned, unless there is an intervening prorogation or dissolution. Although in the early parliamentary history of England the summoning and closing of parliament was at the unfettered discretion of the Crown. There were periods lasting several years(for example 1614-21) when the

parliament was never summoned to meet and other periods when the Crown kept the parliament in existence as long as it pleased (for example 1663-78). However, with the development of constitutional monarchy and the passing of statutes relating to the duration of parliaments (first in 1694), parliamentary meetings became more regular.

Continued on www.newtelegraphng.com

Olaosebikan Ebenezer is a staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly

Share