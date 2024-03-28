Contempt Of Parliament: Reps Warn FIRS Chairman

…Queries N15bn payment to Remita from OAGF

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives Thursday warned that the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Zacch Adedeji may be charged with contempt of parliament for continuously disregarding its invitation to clear air on queries before it.

Chairman of PAC, Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP, Oyo), who issued the warning at the resumed investigative hearing into revenue leakages in Abuja, said “This is the fourth time the committee would be inviting the FIRS chairman but failed to show up.”

He said, “In addition to writing to him officially, we have also made sure that such letters were delivered personally to his mailbox and his WhatsApp number.

“And we condemn and describe it as irresponsible and arrogant, and we tell him that there will be consequences if he continues this contempt of his parliament.”

According to Salam, several letters had been written to him without responses, adding that the value-added tax that should accrued to the federal government has not been collected by FIRS.

He said some VAT from the revenue collected by Remita ought to have gone to the FIRS, but added that they would rather add the VST together and share it with the CBN, and Remita.

The chairman said “By the time we finished our reconciliation, the money would be in the hundreds of billions,” adding that this was what they were asking the FIRS to come and collect, but the service had refused to show up.

Also yesterday, PAC queried the payment of N15 billion to Remita, from the Office of the Accountant General for the Federation (OAGF).

The committee accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and commercial banks of complicity in the sharing of the N15 billion remittance.

The chairman, Salam said that the payment of N15 billion to Remita from the OAGF from 2016 to 2018 was questionable, adding that the OAGF paid the money without agreement or contract.

He described the payment as illegal. “The money is an illegal payment; there was no budget provision, so where did they source the money from?” the chairman queried.

“The CBN also shared in the money. The money is an illegal payment; there was no budget provision, so where did they source the money from?”

According to him, for instance, if someone pays N150,00 as a remitter, you will now pay a 7.5 per cent Value-Added Tax (VAT) in addition to it.

“Ordinarily, that whole sum of VAT ought to go to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), but what they are doing in this transaction is that they will now add that VAT to the N150,00.

“They will add it up, gather the money together, and take it to the CBN,” he alleged.

He said, “System Spec and Remitta, both collecting revenue for the federal government, will share 50 per cent, while the banks and the CBN will also have their share.”

He said that by the time the committee finished its reconciliation, “I am very sure that hundreds of billions of naira will be the VAT component that was not remitted to FIRS.”

According to him, each bank ought to take the money and directly remit it to FIRS. “Now Remita is saying that each of those collecting the money will come and calculate the money that has been shared into shreds.”

“Now, how do we track this kind of money?” he asked.

Director of Banking Services, CBN, Mr Ahmed Abdullahi, said they deemed it fit to source for an alternative way of remitting revenue, and Remita and System Spec were selected because they had been rendering similar services to banks.

He explained that Remita was engaged in 2011 and operations commenced in 2012 with system module names. The CBN only finalized the transaction

He said that the fees charged under the TSA were in line with the structure of banking. The volume of revenue collection that passed through Remita was N86 million.

Representative of the Accountant General for the Federation, Mr. Oyewole Adewale, who is the Chief Accountant, TSA Department, accused the CBN of not honouring its letters to reconcile the revenue accrued to the country through TSA.

He said the OAGF had developed a system where all revenue generated by the Ministries of Departments and Agencies of Government (MDAs) could now be monitored without any interference.

Mr. Aderemi Atanda, Director, Remita Payment Services Ltd., while reading the summary of the TSA collection record, said that 10, 20, and 50 percent were shared among CBN, commercial banks, and Remita.

He said that collections are usually not static, adding that they vary. “In 2015–2016, it was N4.2 million, and the fee paid was N8.5 billion; in 2016, N1.3 billion was paid.”