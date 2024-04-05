Contempt: How Police Allegedly Ignored Court Order To Remand Freight Forwarder

Indications are high, that almost a month after a High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Akintunde Savage, made an order that the Chairman of Confidence Cargo and Freight Forwarder, Dada Aigbe, be committed to prison for contempt, the said directive of the judge had allegedly not been executed by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF). It would be recalled that the trial judge had on March 11, 2024, mandated that Aigbe be committed to prison for a period not less than a month until he purges himself of contempt.

Justice Savage’s order came consequent upon filing form 48 and 49 contempt proceeding instituted against Aigbe; the application which was filed and moved by one Mr Maruf Jimoh-Akogun, the counsel for the claimant, the judgment creditor in the suit designated ID/3831LMW/2016. In his enrolment order, Justice Savage declared that, “Mr Dada Aigbe is hereby committed to Kirikiri Maximum prison for a period of one month or until he purges himself of the contempt of this court and files an affidavit to henceforth not disobey this court or any court order.”

To effect the order of Justice Savage, the court’s Deputy Sheriff took a “Request for Police Assistance” form dated March 18 to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), which was received the same day. In the form, the Deputy Sheriff argued that, “Under the provision of Section 11, Sheriff and Civil Procedure Cap 127, Laws of Lagos State, 1973, the police will be providing a constable to accompany the Sheriff to No 7a, Adeola Ajayi Crescent, Airport Road, Lagos State, to execute the warrant.