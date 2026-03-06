Contempt: Court Revokes Bail Of Ex-MFM Chorister, Ayotunde Richards

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has revoked the bail previously granted to gospel singer and former member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), Ayotunde Richards, for alleged contempt.

The judge also ordered the arrest of a blogger, Funke Ashekun and her production to be brought before the court over her alleged libelious writings. Justice Lewis-Allagoa made these orders during the hearing of the criminal charge brought against Richards by the police for criminal defamation of the General Overseer of MFM, Pastor Daniel Olukoya.

Ayotunde was arraigned before the court on a 12-count of conspiracy, cyber-bullying, libel and defamation. The prosecutor, Barrister Nosa Waltson Uhumwangho, informed the court that the defendant committed the offences between December 2023 and February 2024.

He also alleged that the defendant posted on another social media platform, “Moment of Truth,” captioned: “Daniel Olukoya, the Police Pastor,” “Mountain of Police and Alagbon Ministries,” “A powerless clergy who depends on Ayoleyi Tawose to deal with his perceived enemies.

Furthermore, the defendant was accused of writing on “Moment of Truth” that the MFM General Overseer lied to his former RCCG Pastor to flush him from the church and that “he doesn’t behave like a Pastor at all,” among other claims.

The prosecutor stated that these offences contravened Sections 27 and 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and are punishable under the same Act. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail by the court.

But at the resumed hearing of the trial, the prosecutor drew the court’s attention to the scandalising social media post and libellous content against the nominal complainant and the judge through Funke Ashekun.