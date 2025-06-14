Conte Urges Napoli To Sign Lookman As Kvaratskhelia’s Replacement

Share

New Napoli manager, Antonio Conte, has set his sights on Ademola Lookman as the ideal replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who departed the Serie A champions for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the January transfer window.

According to the leading Italian outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte has prioritised the signing of the Nigerian international as a key part of his squad rebuild.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Napoli is reportedly ready to table a €50 million bid for the prolific winger. However, Atalanta are expected to demand a fee closer to €60 million to part with their star man.

Lookman, 27, enjoyed a sensational 2024/25 campaign with Atalanta, scoring 22 goals and providing 5 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions, including a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final.

His explosive pace, technical skill, and eye for goal have made him one of the most sought-after attackers in Europe.

Conte, known for his disciplined tactical setups and demand for direct, hard-working wingers, sees Lookman as a natural fit for his system as Napoli look to defend their Scudetto title under his leadership.

“Ademola Lookman fits the profile perfectly — dynamic, versatile, and with a winning mentality,” a club source reportedly told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Napoli may face stiff competition for Lookman’s signature, with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Barcelona also reportedly monitoring the player. However, Napoli are believed to be in pole position given Conte’s personal interest and the promise of a key role in the squad.

Atalanta, who value Lookman as a cornerstone of their recent success, are reluctant to sell but may be forced to negotiate if Napoli meet their valuation.

