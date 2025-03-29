Conte focuses on Napoli amid Milan links

Share

As speculation grows about his potential move to AC Milan, Antonio Conte remains firmly focused on Napoli’s immediate task—securing a crucial win against the Rossoneri in Serie A this weekend.

Conte, who took charge of Napoli this season, has been strongly linked to the Milan managerial role, with reports suggesting the club’s potential sporting director would prefer to see him at the helm. Despite the increasing buzz surrounding his future, Conte appears more concerned with reinforcing his team’s strengths and correcting weaknesses from their previous matches.

According to Il Mattino, the Italian coach has spent the build-up to the Milan clash reminding his squad of lessons learned from their encounter with Venezia rather than entertaining thoughts about a new challenge at San Siro. His focus remains on maintaining Napoli’s tactical identity and delivering a strong performance against their formidable opponents.

Milan, for their part, are reportedly weighing several managerial options, with Conte emerging as a prime candidate. Other names in contention include Massimiliano Allegri and Cesc Fabregas, although doubts linger over their feasibility. Allegri, a proven Serie A winner, has yet to hold official discussions with Milan, while Fabregas, though favoured by club executive Giorgio Furlani, may face challenges due to his existing commitments elsewhere.

Luca Bianchin of Milan News suggests that Milan’s final managerial decision hinges on their choice of sporting director. While Allegri and Fabregas have gained traction in discussions, Conte’s immediate commitment to Napoli and lingering connections with Juventus make his move to Milan uncertain.

Conte’s past managerial successes—including league titles with Juventus, Chelsea, and Inter Milan—make him one of the most sought-after coaches in European football. His disciplined approach and tactical acumen have made him an attractive prospect for Milan, but for now, he remains dedicated to Napoli’s cause.

With Napoli still chasing a strong finish to the season, Conte is blocking out distractions and focusing on the task at hand. As the summer approaches, the football world will watch closely to see if AC Milan can ultimately convince him to switch allegiances. But for now, the battle on the pitch takes priority over boardroom speculations.

