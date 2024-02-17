Container Falls On Truck, Crushes Three To Death In Ogun

Three persons were on Saturday crushed to death when a container fell on a truck along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday around the Mowe axis of the highway involved two trucks, a bluebird with registration number, T-15636 LA and an unmarked Howo truck.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Okpe disclosed that the accident involved three persons, all male adults and they were all killed by the container that fell and rested on the occupants of the howo truck.

She attributed the cause of the crash to dangerous driving and loss of control.

Okpe said, “The operatives tried to rescue the trapped victims, but unfortunately the driver and two other people in front of the vehicle died.

“The corpses of the victims were taken to Idera hospital morgue in Sagamu.

“A tow truck was contacted to pull off the truck to ease traffic flow and a crane was also contacted to remove the container off the road.

“The Operatives are still on ground managing the situation”.

She advised drivers to avoid dangerous driving and follow traffic rules and regulations.