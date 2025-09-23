Container Crushes Tricycle In Lagos, Claims Lives Of Police Officer, Passenger

Tragedy struck in Lagos on Tuesday when a 40-foot container truck overturned on a commercial tricycle, killing two people, including a serving police officer.

The fatal crash occurred along Ijora Causeway, inward Ijora 7Up, when the truck, with registration number XP 368 AKD, lost control while attempting a manoeuvre beneath the Ijora Bridge. The container fell directly on the tricycle, with plate number KJA 364 QN, instantly crushing two passengers, a police officer and a female commuter.

According to Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), two other victims, including the tricycle operator, were rescued alive but sustained severe leg fractures. They were rushed to Jimsan Hospital, Gasikiya, Ijora, by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) for emergency treatment.

The remains of the police officer were moved to a morgue in Yaba by security operatives, while relatives of the female victim retrieved her body at the scene.

Rescue operations were led by LASTMA officials in collaboration with other emergency responders. Security personnel from the Badia, Trinity, and Kirikiri Police Divisions were also deployed to prevent angry onlookers from setting the containerised truck ablaze.

Expressing condolences, LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the incident as “deeply grievous and most regrettable.”

He commended the swift response of emergency agencies and urged truck drivers to exercise greater caution, especially on bridges and busy intersections, to avoid similar disasters.

The accident adds to growing concerns over the safety of articulated vehicles in Lagos, where recurring container-related crashes have triggered calls for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations.