The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said that a fully laden 40-foot container truck with registration number XP 368 AKD yesterday overturned on a tricycle, killing a police officer and another passenger.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan BakareOki, said this in a statement in “The kidnappers demanded N500 million, later reduced to N200 million. Yet, through dialogue and intelligence, we secured their release without ransom.

“The victims were rescued on Sept. 19 and formally handed over to representatives of the Kaduna State Government for onward reunification with their family,” he said. Meanwhile, Laka disclosed Lagos. Bakare-Oki noted that the ac- cident occurred earlier yesterday along Ijora Causeway, inward Ijora sevenup.

According to a statement by Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Pub- lic Affairs and Enlightenment at LASTMA, two other victims, in- cluding the tricycle operator, were rescued alive but sustained severe leg fractures. They were rushed to Jimsan Hospital, Gasikiya, Ijora, by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) for urgent treatment.

The remains of the police officer were moved to a morgue in Yaba by security operatives, while relatives of the female victim retrieved her body at the scene. Rescue efforts were led by LASTMA officials in collaboration with other emergency responders.

Security personnel from the Badia, Trinity, and Kirikiri Police Divisions were also deployed to prevent angry onlookers from setting the containerised truck ablaze. Expressing his condolences, LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the incident as “deeply grievous and most regrettable.” He commended the swift action of emergency agencies and urged truck drivers to exercise greater caution, especially on bridges and busy intersections, to avoid similar disasters.