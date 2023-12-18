Consumers pay N267.6bn for electricity in 2023/Q3 -NER

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has shown that electricity consumers in the country paid a total of N267.61 billion for electricity in the third quarter of 2023. The latest report released by NERC at the weekend also showed that due to the absence of a cost reflective tariff, the Federal Government incurred a subsidy cost of N204.59 billion over the same period under review. According to the report, the total revenue collected by all DisCos in 2023/Q3 was N267.61billion out of the N349.55 billion that was billed to customers which translated to a collection efficiency of 76.56 percent.

“The DISCOs overall collection efficiency increased by +1.02pp from 75.54% recorded in 2023/Q2. This is explained by the fact that although there was a marginal difference in total collections in 2023/Q3 (-0.09%) compared to 2023/Q2 (N267.86 billion), the total billings declined by -1.42% (compared to N354.61 billion in 2023/ Q2),” the report said. The report also revealed that all DISCOs except Eko and Abuja recorded improvements in collection efficiency in 2023/Q3 compared to 2023/ Q2. NERC attributed the overall increase in collection efficiency in 2023/Q3 to the implementation of various collection campaigns by DisCos to improve remittance from post-paid customers. “The most proven method for reducing collection losses is the installation of meters (especially prepaid meters for non-maximum demand customers).

“Therefore, DisCos are expected to utilise one or more metering frameworks provided for in the NERC MAP and NMMP metering regulation (2021) to improve end-use customer metering in their franchise area. “This will reduce commercial and collection losses and will ensure the flow of funds to upstream market participants in the sector,” NERC said. . The regulatory agency noted that the rise in the government’s subsidy obligation meant that “in 2023/Q3, DisCos were only expected to cover 45 percent of the total invoice received from NBET”. The report disclosed that average power generation during the third quarter decreased by 4.02 percent (-176.47MW) from the 4,387.91MW recorded in 2023/Q2 to 4,211.44MW.

“The decrease recorded was primarily driven by the reduced available capacity of 12 out of the 27 grid-connected power plants. Six out of the seven plants with the highest available capacity in 2023/Q2 (Egbin ST, Delta GS, Kainji, Odukpani, Okpai, and Afam VI) recorded decreases in their available generation capacities in 2023/Q3. The highest decreases in available capacity relative to 2023/Q2 were recorded by Odukpani and Okpai plants with -53% and -20% respectively,” it added.