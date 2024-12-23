Consumers Groan As Prices Of Food Items Soar

Share

Barely a few days to this Christmas celebration, the prices of food items have continued to soar beyond the reach of an average Abia and Imo resident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)’s market survey in Umuahia revealed that essential food items such as rice, chicken, vegetable oil, onions, tomatoes and condiments have skyrocketed and are increasingly unaffordable to many families due to persistent price hikes.

At Isi-gate Market Umuahia, a 50kg bag of local rice, called foreign local, ranges from N75,000 to N106,000, depending on its grade, while the imported substitute sells for N120,000.

The same goes for vegetable oil as 25 litres costs N95,000, while 10 litres and five litres go for N45,000 and N19,500, respectively with one litre selling at N3,700.

The price of onions has also hit the rooftop as one bag goes for N300,000 at Ubani-Ibeku Ultramodern Market, as against N240,000 and N250,000 a few weeks ago.

A cross-section of buyers expressed frustration over the development, noting that one could no longer get N200 worth of onions. A buyer, Priscilla Chukwu, said many homes might prepare their Christmas stew without onions.

Also, at the Ubani-Ibeku Market, a basket of fresh tomatoes sells for N80,000 against N50,000 and N60,000 a few weeks ago.

A carton of 50 sachets of tomato sells for between N6,000 and N7,500, depending on the brand, compared to N4,000 and N5,500 old price.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"