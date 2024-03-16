Consumer Right Day: We Won’t Allow Abuse of AI Technologies –NCC

As Nigeria joins other countries to mark this year’s World Consumer Right Day (WCRD) 2024, the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, said it won’t allow abuse of Artificial Intelligence ( AI) technologies, but would remain committed to safeguarding the rights of consumers. The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Dr. Aminu Maida disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, when he spoke at the 2024 World Consumer Rights Day.

Maida who was represented by the Executive Commissioner (designate) Technical Services, Engr. Abraham Ogbadami, noted that AI has become an integral part of modern technological advancements, but must be used in conformity with global standards. He said, “As the global community celebrates the World Consumer Right Day (WCRD) 2024, the Commission is affirming that the theme of this year will be an integral part of its activities considering that AI is a force that is shaping our future in profound ways.

“It holds incredible potential to improve our lives, but it also challenges us to think critically about how we harness this power responsibly. Our continuous resolve to Protect, Inform and Educate (PIE Mandate) the telecom consumer is unwavering, particularly as AI technologies continue to advance there is need to foster innovation while safeguarding fundamental rights, values, and dignity of consumers”, he added.