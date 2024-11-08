Consumer Goods: Omnihub To Ease Distribution In Nigeria

Share

OmniRetail, the fastest growing company in Africa, according to Financial Times, has created system leveraging their existing network of over 200+ manufacturers, 144,000+ retailers, 1100 logistics partners to support the Nigerian entrepreneurs, who want to become not just distributors in the FMCG sector but a powerhouse of retail success within their community through OmniHub.

A statement sescribed OmniHub as a tech-enabled decentralised distribution franchise business, designed to revolutionise FMCG distribution across Nigeria by leveraging a franchise model that allows entrepreneurs and business-minded people to start their FMCG distribution business.

It enables Nigerian entrepreneurs to manage their own warehouses, earn a consistent income, and support the supply of essential goods to local communities.

This model will significantly contribute to the government’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship, support SMEs, and ensure wider access to goods in both urban and rural areas.

The CEO, Deepankar Rustagi, speaking at the launch event, said: “At OmniRetail, we have always embraced innovation, through our “network of networks” platform and today’s launch is a testament to that commitment.

“OmniHub is more than just a distribution system—it is a transformative platform that empowers people looking for business opportunities in FMCG distribution, to become key players in a decentralized, tech-enabled warehousing model.

OmniHub integrates seamlessly with our vision to create a dynamic, interconnected ecosystem that benefits everyone—from manufacturers to OmniHub partners to retailers in the communities they serve.”

