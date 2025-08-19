Consumer Goods Lift NGX As Banking Stocks Weigh On Market

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) commenced the week on a bullish note, with the All-Share Index (ASI) edging higher by 0.07 per cent to close at 144,722.47 points. This modest uptick nudged the year-to-date (YTD) return further to an impressive 40.61 per cent, while market capitalization expanded by N59.64 billion to settle at N91.56 trillion.

The day’s gains were largely propelled by strong performances in Dangote Sugar Refinery (+9.7%), Unilever Nigeria (+7.0%), and Custodian Investment (+9.2%), underscoring investor appetite for select consumer and insurance stocks. Sectoral performance, however, was uneven, reflecting both bullish momentum and lingering sell-offs in key segments.

The Insurance index (+5.3%) and Consumer Goods index (+1.2%) led the charge, buoyed by advances in counters such as AIICO, Cornerstone, Custodian, Linkage Assurance, Dangote Sugar, Cadbury, and International Breweries. In contrast, the Banking (-1.5%), Oil & Gas (-0.3%), and Industrial Goods (-0.1%) indices closed in the red.

The sell-side activity in Tier 1 lenders—First Bank, UBA, GTCO, AccessCorp, and Zenith Bank—alongside midtier names like FCMB, Fidelity, and Stanbic IBTC, dragged the market’s breadth of gains. Pressure was further compounded by declines in Oando, Lafarge Africa (WAPCO), and Cutix. Investor sentiment nonetheless skewed positively as 41 gainers outpaced 25 losers.

Leading the advancers were UPDC (+10.0%) and AIICO (+10.0%), while Stanbic IBTC (-10.0%) and PZ Cussons (-7.9%) topped the laggards. Trading activity presented mixed signals. The total volume traded dipped by 16.6% to 1.15 billion units, but value traded remained firm at N16.17 billion across 38,160 deals.

UNIVINSURE dominated by volume, exchanging 202.25 million units, while CHAMPION Breweries led by value with trades worth N1.16 billion. Other heavyweights shaping turnover included GTCO and Zenith Bank, highlighting continued focus on financials despite the bearish tilt in the sector. Market observers noted that the divergent sectoral outcomes underscore a rotation in investor positioning.

“While banking stocks have come under profit-taking pressure, we are seeing renewed interest in insurance and consumer names, reflecting expectations of resilience in these segments,” said one Lagosbased analyst. With YTD gains now firmly above 40%, the market’s trajectory suggests that cautious optimism remains intact despite volatility in select sectors. Analysts add that sustained activity in insurance counters, coupled with strength in consumer goods, could provide a buffer against banking-led weakness in the near term.