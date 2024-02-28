Consumer Complaints: CBN concludes industry dispute resolution system

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday, announced that it had concluded the pilot phase of the Industry Dispute Resolution System (IDRS). A circular posted on its website, signed by the Director, Payment Systems Management Department, Chibuzo Efobi, stated: “The IDRS is designed to provide a centralized dispute and chargeback platform for Automated Teller Machine (ATM), web and Point of Sale (POS) channels for card-based by banks and processors,” adding that the system will also, “complement existing efforts of the CBN Consumer complaint management system to track and resolve consumer complaints in a timely manner.”

Consequently, the apex bank, via the circular, directed all operators to, with effect from March 1 2024, “comply with the industry service level agreement and push data to the IDRS by 6:00am daily in order to facilitate timely resolution of complaints.” In its 2023 half-year economic report released last month, the CBN disclosed that deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country refunded the sums of N15.6 billion and $25,246.52 to customers over various financial related complaints in the first six months of last year. According to the report, the CBN received a higher number of complaints from consumers of financial services in the first half of last year compared with the second half of 2022.

The report said: “In furtherance of its statutory responsibility to promote confidence in the financial system, the Bank sustained the implementation of measures to ensure consumer protection, mainly in the form of customer complaints management. “The bank received 3,490 complaints from consumers of financial services in the first half of 2023, indicating an increase of 27.5 and 43.5 per cent above the levels in second half of 2022 and the corresponding half of 2022, respectively. “A total of 3,051 complaints, including those outstanding from 2022, were resolved in the review period, indicating 95.5 and 117.0 per cent increases, compared with the 1,561 and 1,406 complaints resolved in the preceding and corresponding periods of 2022, respectively