Consumer Agency Resolves 10,328 Complaints

The Lagos State Government says the Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has received 10,923 complaints and resolved 10,328 cases in seven years.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperative Trade and Investment, Mrs Folasade AmbroseMedebem, disclosed this at the 3rd Food Safety Conference and Exhibition in Lagos on Tuesday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is: ‘Food Safety: Science in Action.’

Ambrose-Medebem, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Ayoola Aina, said the figures covered March 2018 to July 2025, with more cases still ongoing. She said the cases were handled through mediation and conciliation.

The commissioner stressed that LASCOPA would continue to act decisively, warning that offenders who failed to comply with regulations would face penalties. She added that about 200 cases were still pending, while those outside the agency’s mandate had been referred to relevant sister agencies and commissions.

Ambrose-Medebem explained that the conference was aimed at enlightening the public on food safety, hence the involvement of different stakeholders across the state. She said the exhibition was designed to educate consumers, ensuring they were aware of their rights regarding food safety and what goes into their bodies.