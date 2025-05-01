Consultant Pharmacist Cadre: A Boost For Patient Care, Health System Efficiency, PSN Tells NMA

Share

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Branch, has emphasised the transformative potential of the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre for patient safety, clinical outcomes, and healthcare system efficiency.

While reacting to the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Lagos State’s criticism of the implementation of the Consultant Pharmacist Cadre by the Chief Executive Officers of two Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) based in Lagos, the Chairman, PSN, Lagos State, Pharm Babayemi Oyekunle, reaffirmed the society’s support for the federal government’s circulars authorising the appointment of Consultant Pharmacists in FHIs, describing the development as a landmark advancement for pharmacy practice and the Nigerian health sector at large.

“Pharmacist Consultants are a reservoir of knowledge in medication management, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and therapeutic drug monitoring,” Oyekunle stated.

“These competencies enhance patient safety, reduce prescription errors, and ultimately improve treatment outcomes in a costeffective manner.” A consultant pharmacist is a pharmacist with advanced training and experience who provides expert advice on medications and patient care, working in various healthcare settings to improve patient outcomes.

They are essentially medication management specialists who may work in hospitals, retail pharmacies, or long-term care facilities. According to Oyekunle, consultant pharmacists are central to a modern, interdisciplinary model of healthcare — one that mirrors international standards seen in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA), Canada, Australia, and even several African nations including South Africa.

Their expertise is vital in managing complex drug regimens, reducing medication-related complications, and optimising therapeutic outcomes for patients with chronic conditions. “Globally, healthcare is moving towards collaborative care, where each professional brings their unique expertise to the table,” he noted. “The Consultant Pharmacist Cadre is aligned with this model and is crucial for achieving universal health coverage (UHC).”

He cited global data supporting pharmacist-led interventions in clinical care, including reduced hospital readmissions, better chronic disease management, and improved antibiotic stewardship — critical areas in which Consultant Pharmacists add measurable value. Contrary to claims by the NMA that the cadre poses a threat to clinical care, Oyekunle clarified that the implementation followed due process.

He pointed out that the National Council on Establishment (NCE), comprising all Heads of Service from Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT, approved the cadre as far back as 2011, reaffirming this in 2020.

This led to a series of official circulars from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) outlining proper implementation guidelines for Federal Health Institutions. “It is not a matter of opinion; it is policy,” Oyekunle stressed. “Institutions complying with this directive are acting lawfully and responsibly.”

While the NMA Lagos has expressed its disapproval, even threatening industrial action over the implementation of the consultant pharmacist cadre, the PSN urged for professional maturity and collaborative engagement instead of what it termed “medical elitism” and “bully tactics.”

“Healthcare is not a battlefield; it is a shared mission,” Oyekunle said. “The benefits of the consultant pharmacist cadre are evident, and resisting it only delays progress in a system that urgently needs reform.”

Therefore, Oyekunle encouraged all stakeholders to move beyond territorialism and focus on patient-centered outcomes, reiterating that the integration of consultant pharmacists complements, rather than competes with, the work of physicians and other health professionals.

The chairman of PSN in Lagos State also addressed the challenges faced by pharmacists at the state level, particularly within the Lagos State Government, where efforts to implement the cadre have faced administrative roadblocks.

He expressed optimism, however, that with sustained advocacy and stakeholder engagement, these barriers would be overcome. “The consultant pharmacist cadre is not a privilege — it is a necessity,” Oyekunle concluded. “It is time for Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole to align with global best practices for the sake of the patients we all serve.”

Key Benefits of the consultant pharmacist cadre include the reduction of prescription errors and medication-related complications; enhancing chronic disease management and therapeutic outcomes; supports antimicrobial stewardship and rational drug use; aligns with international standards of collaborative care; and offers cost-effective solutions to healthcare delivery challenges.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: a modern, patient-centered healthcare system must recognise and harness the full potential of every professional within its ranks — and that includes consultant pharmacists.

Share