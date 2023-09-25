Consultant, parents applaud Ikorodu City Football Academy

Consultants and parents of young soccer enthusiasts have lauded the impact of the new Ikorodu City FC Academy. This accolade was made at the academy’s two-day clinic, which was held between September 23 and 24 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos. Rating talents, Academy Consultant and Adviser, Bernat Villa, disclosed that the initiative is exclusively designed to inspire football talents aged between eight and 19 years old. The Spaniard further expressed satisfaction on the attributes and qualities spotted on lads who were cheered on by parents and guardians.

“I am satisfied with the quality of skills displayed by upcoming players,” he said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been nurturing upcoming footballers and I can say these starlets are unique in their own way. “It’s looking amazing and the academy is making a big effort to make sure all kids have the chance to train and expose themselves. We are just starting this program and so far so good, they have been doing very well which is the most important thing. “It’s nice developing them from age 8 to 19 and I’m very sure in a few years we’ll be having some youngsters being produced by the club.