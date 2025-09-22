Consul-General: China-Nigeria Trade Hits $15.48bn In 7 Months

Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China, Ms Yan Yuqing, yesterday said bilateral trade between China and Nigeria had reached $15.48 billion between January and July.

Yuqing disclosed this yesterday in Lagos at a reception to mark three historic occasions: the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary, and the Mid-Autumn Festival.

She said the figure represented, a 34.7 per cent increase compared with the same period o 2024 She said the increase reflected the growing strength of China-Nigeria relations, describing Nigeria as China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa.

She explained that the elevation of relations between both countries to a comprehensive strategic partnership at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit had created broader prospects for cooperation. She said: “Nigeria and China guided by the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit, all-round cooperation between China and Nigeria has yielded remarkable results.

“From January to July 2025, bilateral trade reached US$15.483 billion, marking a 34.7.per cent year-on-year increase, with Nigeria becoming China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa “Cooperation in infrastructure, investment and trade, energy resources, culture and education continues to deepen, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples.”

The envoy explained that collaboration in infrastructure, energy resources, trade, culture, and education continued to deepen, bringing tangible benefits to citizens of both nations.

According to her, China’s economy remains resilient in spite of global challenges, recording 5.3 per cent GDP growth in the first half of 2025 while maintaining its global leadership in innovation. Yuqing commended the Chinese community in Nigeria for contributing to cultural exchanges, local development, and charity initiatives, urging them to remain bridge-builders in strengthening China-Nigeria friendship.