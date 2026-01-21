…Constructs 2,000 Boreholes, Targets 300 Greenhouses

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation Joseph Utsev said yesterday the Federal Government through the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (O-O RBDA) constructed over 2,000 boreholes.

According to him, the government is also target ing about 300 greenhouses in the South-West to boost food security in the country.

Utsev said this at the opening ceremony of a 2-day Management Retreat organized by the Ogun-Oshun RBDA in Abuja. He said about 70 greenhouses have already been completed.

The minister, represented by the Director of Irrigation and Drainage Esther Oluniyi, praised the O-O RBDA board and management for keying into the government’s policies.

He also urged the management to step up efforts towards enhancing the full potential of the River Basin in internally generated revenue, while redeveloping existing assets, and leveraging the partial commercialisation of the entire RBDAs to attract private sector investment through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).